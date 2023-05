The Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday filed a case against Nobel Laureate and Grameen Telecom Chairman Dr Muhammad Yunus and 12 others for their alleged involvement in misappropriation of about Tk25 crore from the company's Workers Profit Participation ( WPPF).

The commission's deputy director Gulshan Anowar Pradhan filed the case with Dhaka District Coordinated Office -1, ACC director general Rezanur Rahman said.