ACC sues Ctg WASA driver, wife

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against a driver of Chattogram WASA and his wife on charge of acquiring wealth beyond known source of income and hiding information on assets.

Md Shahidul Islam, assistant director of ACC integrated district office, Chattogram-1, filed the case against WASA driver Md Tajul Islam and his wife Khairunnesa Begum Monday.

"Driver Tajul's wife Khairunnesa is not a service holder. She does not do any business either. However, she has income tax documents. Basically, the trick is adopted to give legitimacy to the illegally earned money of her husband," Deputy Director of ACC integrated district office, Chattogram-1 Nazmus Sadat told The Business Standard.

He said ACC filed the case as it found evidence against Khairunnesa of accumulating Tk28.98 lakh illegally.

They also concealed information of assets worth about Tk12.97 lakh in the wealth statement submitted to the commission.

According to the case statement, WASA driver Tajul Islam acquired assets from unknown source of income and invested in land purchase and building construction in the name of his wife Khairunnesa Begum. On the other hand, Khairunnesa Begum opened income tax document in her name to give legitimacy to her husband's illegally-acquired money by showing the source of income in the income tax document.