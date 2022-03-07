ACC sues Ctg WASA driver, wife

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 04:43 pm

Related News

ACC sues Ctg WASA driver, wife

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 04:43 pm
Chattogram Wasa.Photo: Collected
Chattogram Wasa.Photo: Collected

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against a driver of Chattogram WASA and his wife on charge of acquiring wealth beyond known source of income and hiding information on assets.

Md Shahidul Islam, assistant director of ACC integrated district office, Chattogram-1, filed the case against WASA driver Md Tajul Islam and his wife Khairunnesa Begum Monday.

"Driver Tajul's wife Khairunnesa is not a service holder. She does not do any business either. However, she has income tax documents. Basically, the trick is adopted to give legitimacy to the illegally earned money of her husband," Deputy Director of ACC integrated district office, Chattogram-1 Nazmus Sadat told The Business Standard.

He said ACC filed the case as it found evidence against Khairunnesa of accumulating Tk28.98 lakh illegally. 

They also concealed information of assets worth about Tk12.97 lakh in the wealth statement submitted to the commission.

According to the case statement, WASA driver Tajul Islam acquired assets from unknown source of income and invested in land purchase and building construction in the name of his wife Khairunnesa Begum. On the other hand, Khairunnesa Begum opened income tax document in her name to give legitimacy to her husband's illegally-acquired money by showing the source of income in the income tax document. 

Top News

ACC / Ctg Wasa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

4h | Panorama
Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

7h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

5h | Brands
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

5 Superfood for strong immune system

5 Superfood for strong immune system

2h | Videos
Shakib will not be going to BD tour of SA

Shakib will not be going to BD tour of SA

2h | Videos
Ukraine prepares for possible Russian attack to Kyiv

Ukraine prepares for possible Russian attack to Kyiv

2h | Videos
Mosharraf karim Exclusive Interview | Life Story of Mosharraf Karim

Mosharraf karim Exclusive Interview | Life Story of Mosharraf Karim

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market