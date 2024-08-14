ACC sues Ctg AL leader, family members for acquiring illegal asset worth Tk4.9cr

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed three separate cases against an Awami League leader, his wife, and son for acquiring illegal assets worth Tk4.9 crore.

The accused are Abdul Nabi Ledu alias Ledu Haji, vice-president of Jalalabad ward unit of Awami League and a resident of the Oxygen area under Bayezid Police Station in the city, his wife Lucky Akter, and son Abdur Rahim.

There are several allegations of extortion and illegal acquisition of government and private land against Abdul Nabi Ledu and his son.

Abdul Malek, assistant director of the Integrated District Office of Chattogram-2, filed the cases on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Deputy director of the office Atikul Alam confirmed the matter.

According to ACC, Ledu started his career in 1976 as a labourer in the carpet department of Amin Jute Mills Ltd. His life began to change after joining the Awami League, leading him to become a wealthy and influential person in the area.

The ACC launched an investigation following complaints of corruption, which led to the discovery of

significant discrepancies in his wealth declaration.

The investigation revealed that Ledu had declared immovable assets worth Tk34 lakh. However, upon further scrutiny, the ACC found evidence of immovable assets valued at Tk60 lakh in his name. This discrepancy, amounting to Tk26 lakh was not disclosed in his asset statement, violating Section 26 (2) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.

The total assets found in his name, after excluding liabilities, amounted to Tk1 crore. His total expenditures, including bank loan repayments and other personal expenses, were estimated at Tk48,04,577, bringing his total wealth, including expenses, to Tk1.48 crore.

Against this wealth, Ledu's legitimate source of income was found to be Tk72 lakh, leaving Tk76 lakh unexplained, which the ACC claims was acquired through fraudulent means. This is punishable under Section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.

Similarly, the ACC found that his wife Lucky Akter, a housewife, had total assets worth over Tk5 crore, while her legitimate income was found to be Tk2 crore.

This reveals that she acquired illegal assets worth Tk3 crore beyond her declared income.

The investigation uncovered that Abdur Rahim possessed assets valued at Tk1 crore. However, his legitimate income was determined to be only Tk12 lakh. This discrepancy indicates that Rahim acquired assets worth Tk88 lakh through illicit means.

Rahim also hid information about assets worth Tk29 lakh in his wealth statement, which violates Section 26(2) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.

Abdul Malek, the investigation officer and plaintiff of the cases, told The Business Standard that after submitting the investigation report, he was ordered to file the cases.

"The case against Ledu was filed on Tuesday, and the cases against his wife Lucky and son Abdur

Rahim were filed on Wednesday," he added.

He also mentioned that the ACC will assign a new investigation officer to investigate the cases further and submit charge sheets.

