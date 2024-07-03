ACC sues Chandpur UP chairman's son for amassing over Tk3.24cr illegally

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a lawsuit against actor Shanto Khan, son of Md Salim Khan, chairman of Chandpur Sadar upazila's No 10 Lakshmipur Model union, for allegedly acquiring illegal wealth over Tk3.24 crore beyond his known sources of income.

Shanto has been charged by the commission under Sections 26(2)(a) and 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.

The case was filed by Ataur Rahman Sarkar, assistant director of ACC's Dhaka Integrated District Office-1, as the plaintiff today (3 July), ACC Public Relations Officer Aktural Islam confirmed the matter.

According to the case statement, Shanto has amassed total wealth amounting to Tk16,08,52,000, of which Tk12,83,95,500 can be traced back to his known income sources. This leaves a remaining balance of Tk3,24,56,500, which the ACC alleges was acquired through illicit means.

Earlier, on 1 August 2022, ACC filed a case against Chandpur UP Chairman Md Salim Khan for accumulating wealth amounting to Tk34.5 crore, with an additional charge of concealing wealth worth Tk67 lakh.

Additionally, Salim Khan has been accused of illegally extracting sand from the Meghna and Padma rivers under the Chandpur district.