ACC sues 8 former NSU trustees for embezzling Tk10.47cr

The Anti-Corruption Commission has sued eight former members of North South University's trustee board for misappropriating over Tk10.47 crore funds.

Md Anwarul Haque, deputy director of the ACC's Dhaka integrated district office, filed the case as the plaintiff on Tuesday (2 April).

The accused are Benazir Ahmed, MA Kashem, Rehana Rahman, Azim Uddin Ahmed, Md Shah Jahan, Yasmin Kamal, Fawzia Naz and Tanveer Haroon.

The money was allegedly embezzled between 2019 and 2022 through procurement and sale of 10 luxurious vehicles for personal use, purchasing fuel, and illegally selling the vehicles later.

On May 17, 2022, the eight trustees forced the Secondary and Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Education to sell the 10 cars.

The cars were sold for a total of Tk 17.31 crore, but the university funds received Tk9.64 crore less than the amount, finds an ACC investigation.

According to the case statements, the accused misused their power to spend the money in a pre-planned manner in collusion with each other, violating Section 44 (7) of the Private University Act-2010.

However, the university authorities did not respond to repeated phone calls of TBS for a comment on the issue.

Earlier, on 5 May 2022, the ACC filed a case against Azim Uddin Ahmed, the chairman of the Board of Trustees, NSU, and four other members, and managing director of Ashalay Housing and Developers Limited on the charge of embezzling about Tk304 crore through land purchase for the university campus.

Also, charges have been brought against them under Sections 39, 420, 109 of the Penal Code, Section 49 of the Private University Act-2010 and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act-1947.