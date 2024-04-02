ACC sues 8 former NSU trustees for embezzling Tk10.47cr

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 10:26 pm

ACC sues 8 former NSU trustees for embezzling Tk10.47cr

The accused are Benazir Ahmed, MA Kashem, Rehana Rahman, Azim Uddin Ahmed, Md Shah Jahan, Yasmin Kamal, Fawzia Naz and Tanveer Haroon

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 10:26 pm
ACC sues 8 former NSU trustees for embezzling Tk10.47cr

The Anti-Corruption Commission has sued eight former members of North South University's trustee board for misappropriating over Tk10.47 crore funds. 

Md Anwarul Haque, deputy director of the ACC's Dhaka integrated district office, filed the case as the plaintiff on Tuesday (2 April).  

The accused are Benazir Ahmed, MA Kashem, Rehana Rahman, Azim Uddin Ahmed, Md Shah Jahan, Yasmin Kamal, Fawzia Naz and Tanveer Haroon. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The money was allegedly embezzled between 2019 and 2022 through procurement and sale of 10 luxurious vehicles for personal use, purchasing fuel, and illegally selling the vehicles later.

On May 17, 2022, the eight trustees forced the Secondary and Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Education to sell the 10 cars.  

The cars were sold for a total of Tk 17.31 crore, but the university funds received Tk9.64 crore less than the amount, finds an ACC investigation. 

According to the case statements, the accused misused their power to spend the money in a pre-planned manner in collusion with each other, violating Section 44 (7) of the Private University Act-2010. 

However, the university authorities did not respond to repeated phone calls of TBS for a comment on the issue. 

Earlier, on 5 May 2022, the ACC filed a case against Azim Uddin Ahmed, the chairman of the Board of Trustees, NSU, and four other members, and managing director of Ashalay Housing and Developers Limited on the charge of embezzling about Tk304 crore through land purchase for the university campus. 

Also, charges have been brought against them under Sections 39, 420, 109 of the Penal Code, Section 49 of the Private University Act-2010 and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act-1947.

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Liverpool&#039;s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah is among the several players fasting during Ramadan. Photo: AFP

Balancing faith and sports: How players fast during Ramadan

5h | Features
The TV cabinet in the living room cleverly doubles as a showcase, maximising functionality in a compact setting. A striking blue sofa occupies one corner. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Beyond showpiece: Personalised home for a teacher couple

10h | Habitat
The traffic police are constantly exposed to Dhaka’s polluted air, which is primarily made up of black smoke from vehicles and dust from road construction work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's traffic police are on the front lines of air pollution. Are they okay?

15h | Panorama
Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

2h | Videos
The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

4h | Videos
Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

6h | Videos
How China wants to beat the US

How China wants to beat the US

4h | Videos