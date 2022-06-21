ACC sues 21 including Giasuddin Al Mamun, ex-Sonali Bank MD for embezzling Tk32cr

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against 21 people, including Giasuddin Al Mamun, a friend and business partner of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, and Tahmilur Rahman, a former managing director of Sonali Bank, for embezzling Tk32.06 crore in loans.

The case was filed at the ACC's integrated district office on Tuesday, the agency's Deputy Director (public relations) Muhammad Arif Sadeq said.

According to sources at ACC, the loan was taken for One Spinning Mills Limited from a local branch of Sonali Bank against a letter of credit in 2004. The ACC investigation did not find any mortgage against the loan.

Six members of the board of directors of Giasuddin Al Mamun's company One Spinning Mills Limited and 15 others, including Tahmilur Rahman, have been accused in the case.

The accused One Spinning Mills Limited officials are – its Chairman Md Harun ur Rashid, Managing Director Giasuddin Al Mamun, and directors GR Chowdhury alias Golam Rabbani Chowdhury, Nasir Uddin Mia, AHM Jahangir alias Abu Hassan Mohammad Jahangir and Rajib Siraj.

The former officials of Sonali Bank Limited who have been accused in the case are – its former managing director Muhammad Tahmilur Rahman, former deputy managing director Md Amanullah, retired former general managers Mizanur Rahman and Shafiqur Rahman, former deputy joint-manager Shah Alam, former deputy general managers Khandaker Mosharraf Ali, Md Kamrul Islam and Abu Jafar Md Saleh, former assistant general managers Md Ali Arshad and Md Abu Musa, former senior principal officers Md Atiqur Rahman, Wahid Uddin Ahmed and SMM Awlad Hossain, and former principal officer Md Abdur Razzak.

A number of the Sonali Bank officials responsible for embezzling the Tk32.694 crore as loans are currently retired and many of them are fugitives abroad.

Giasuddin Al Mamun has been in jail since he was arrested on 31 January 2007.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2019 in a case over laundering Tk20 crore abroad, which he received as a bribe.

Although the judge court acquitted Tarique Rahman in the case, the High Court on appeal sentenced him to seven years imprisonment and a fine of Tk20 crore.

There are at least 20 more cases against Mamun on various charges including extortion, corruption, money laundering and tax evasion.