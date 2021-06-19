ACC sues 2 Dhaka Bank employees over embezzlement 

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against two employees of Dhaka Bank for embezzling over Tk 3.77 crore.

Me Atikul Alam, assistant director at ACC, filed the case against the two employees working at Bangshal branch of the bank.

The accused are Rifatul Haque, senior officer cash in-charge, and Emran Ahmed, FVP and manager (operation).

According to the case statement, a deficit of Tk3.77 crore was found at the Bangshal branch of Dhaka Bank upon investigation of the International Audit and Investigating Unit of the bank.

Following interrogation, Rifatul Haque confessed to his crime and confirmed that the bank's vault sentry Emran Ahammad conspired with him in embezzling the amount.