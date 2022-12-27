ACC submits chargesheet against BNP leader Mirza Abbas, wife

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday submitted a charge sheet against BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas in a case filed for acquiring wealth illegally.



ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain disclosed this at a press briefing at the ACC headquarters Tuesday (27 December).



The case was filed with Shahjahanpur (DMP) police station on 7 January 2019.



According to the case, the couple acquired wealth worth around Tk20.75 crore beyond the known source of their income.



