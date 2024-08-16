ACC starts probe into Nafeez Sarafat over allegations of Padma Bank seizure, Tk800cr embezzlement

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 12:44 am

Chowdhury Nafees Sharafat. File Photo: Courtesy
Chowdhury Nafees Sharafat. File Photo: Courtesy

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has started investigating Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, former chairman of Padma Bank, over allegations of seizing the bank and embezzling Tk800 crore from the stock market.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an ACC official told Prothom Alo, Nafeez had seized Padma Bank with the assistance of top officials from the police and an intelligence agency. 

Besides, there are allegations against him of embezzling Tk800 crore from the stock market, he added. 

The official further said, "The commission has already sent letters to various government agencies, including the Bangladesh Bank, seeking information concerning this."

Nafeez Sarafat is also associated with the ownership of the asset management firm RACE. Apart from this, he has various businesses including mobile tower company, power company, luxury hotels, private university, and media.

In January this year, Nafeez resigned from the position of chairman of Padma Bank (formerly Farmers Bank) citing health reasons.

Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat / Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)

