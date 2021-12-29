ACC seeks wealth statements of 5 PWD engineers, their family

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 04:53 pm

Related News

ACC seeks wealth statements of 5 PWD engineers, their family

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 04:53 pm
Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh. Photo- The Business Standard
Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh. Photo- The Business Standard

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday asked five engineers of the Public Works Department and their family to submit their wealth statements.

Those who were served notices are – PWD E/M Division Deputy Assistant Engineers Mizanur Rahman Pradhan, his wife Nasrin Rahman; Mohammad Nawshad Haque, his wife Saleha Begum; Md Aminul Islam, his wife Kalpana Akhtar; PWD Deputy Assistant Engineers (Civil) Mohammad Ataur Rahman, his wife Sadia Afrin; and Md Humayun Kabir.

ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain issued separate notices in this regard based on the information obtained by the anti-graft commission.

The ACC in a statement said that the notice was served after being convinced that these people have accumulated wealth far beyond their known sources of income.

The notice sought statements of all immovable or movable properties acquired in the names of their own and their dependents.

The source of income and the detailed information on how those were acquired will have to be submitted to ACC within 21 working days of receiving the notice.

If they fail to submit the statements of assets within the stipulated time or submit a false statement, action will be taken against them as per the Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

Top News

Anti Corruption Comission (ACC) / engineer / property

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

3h | Wheels
The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

6h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

7h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

1h | Videos
World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

2h | Videos
Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

20h | Videos
River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec