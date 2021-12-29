ACC seeks wealth statements of 5 PWD engineers, their family

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday asked five engineers of the Public Works Department and their family to submit their wealth statements.

Those who were served notices are – PWD E/M Division Deputy Assistant Engineers Mizanur Rahman Pradhan, his wife Nasrin Rahman; Mohammad Nawshad Haque, his wife Saleha Begum; Md Aminul Islam, his wife Kalpana Akhtar; PWD Deputy Assistant Engineers (Civil) Mohammad Ataur Rahman, his wife Sadia Afrin; and Md Humayun Kabir.

ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain issued separate notices in this regard based on the information obtained by the anti-graft commission.

The ACC in a statement said that the notice was served after being convinced that these people have accumulated wealth far beyond their known sources of income.

The notice sought statements of all immovable or movable properties acquired in the names of their own and their dependents.

The source of income and the detailed information on how those were acquired will have to be submitted to ACC within 21 working days of receiving the notice.

If they fail to submit the statements of assets within the stipulated time or submit a false statement, action will be taken against them as per the Anti-Corruption Commission Act.