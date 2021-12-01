ACC seeks info about Rajarbag Pir’s accounts

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
01 December, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 06:42 pm

Related News

ACC seeks info about Rajarbag Pir’s accounts

The move came after allegations surfaced against the religious leader for accumulating wealth illegally

TBS Report 
01 December, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 06:42 pm
ACC seeks info about Rajarbag Pir’s accounts

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sent letters to 54 banks and 64 district sub-registrar offices seeking information about accounts of Rajarbag Darbar Shareef "Pir" Dillur Rahman. 

The letters were sent on Wednesday, according to ACC sources. 

The move came after allegations surfaced against the religious leader for accumulating wealth illegally.    

Earlier, the anti-graft body formed a three-member team on 16 November, led by deputy director Md Jahangir Alam, to investigate the matter. 

The other members are Assistant Director Md Saiful Islam and deputy-assistant director Md Altaf Hossain.

ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain is supervising the team.

ACC had received and verified allegations against Pir Dillur for deceiving general people in the name of religion, grabbing 7,000 acres of land in different parts of the country through various irregularities, illegally occupying a rubber orchard and acquiring illegal assets.

On 16 September, eight victims filed a writ petition with the HC, seeking its intervention in 34 cases filed by the Pir and his disciples in six districts across the country. The families claimed the cases were lodged to "harass them and to grab their properties".

The petition sought a rule as to why legal action should not be taken against the Pir and his disciples for filing false, misleading, and defamatory cases against the petitioners across the country.

Rajarbag Darbar Shareef is located at 5 Outer Circular Road in the capital city.

Top News

Rajarbag Pir / Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) / ACC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

3h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

8h | Panorama
In FY 2014-15, the Railway lost Tk872.84 crore, the loss went up to Tk1,734.37 crore in 2018-19. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Bangladesh Railway can cut its losses by a fifth

7h | Panorama
Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

2d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

2d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'