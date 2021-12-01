ACC seeks info about Rajarbag Pir’s accounts

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sent letters to 54 banks and 64 district sub-registrar offices seeking information about accounts of Rajarbag Darbar Shareef "Pir" Dillur Rahman.

The letters were sent on Wednesday, according to ACC sources.

The move came after allegations surfaced against the religious leader for accumulating wealth illegally.

Earlier, the anti-graft body formed a three-member team on 16 November, led by deputy director Md Jahangir Alam, to investigate the matter.

The other members are Assistant Director Md Saiful Islam and deputy-assistant director Md Altaf Hossain.

ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain is supervising the team.

ACC had received and verified allegations against Pir Dillur for deceiving general people in the name of religion, grabbing 7,000 acres of land in different parts of the country through various irregularities, illegally occupying a rubber orchard and acquiring illegal assets.

On 16 September, eight victims filed a writ petition with the HC, seeking its intervention in 34 cases filed by the Pir and his disciples in six districts across the country. The families claimed the cases were lodged to "harass them and to grab their properties".

The petition sought a rule as to why legal action should not be taken against the Pir and his disciples for filing false, misleading, and defamatory cases against the petitioners across the country.

Rajarbag Darbar Shareef is located at 5 Outer Circular Road in the capital city.