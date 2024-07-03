ACC raids Sadeeq Agro again, seizes 6 Brahman cows

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 04:14 pm

ACC conducts raid in Sadeeq Agro farm on 3 July 2024. Photo: TBS
ACC conducts raid in Sadeeq Agro farm on 3 July 2024. Photo: TBS

The Anti-Corruption Commission has been raiding various farms of Sadeeq Agro in search of Brahman cows, which are listed among the farm's cattle despite the breed being banned in the country since 2016.

Today (3 July), the anti-graft body finally seized six Brahman cows from their farm on Road No. 15 in Nabi Nagar area of Mohammadpur, Dhaka. 

The raid was conducted under the leadership of ACC Assistant Director Abul Kalam Azad in the presence of Dhaka District Animal Resources Officer Basna Akhtar.

The ACC obtained information that seven Brahman calves were found listed among the cattle in a Sadeeq Agro farm, while five Brahman cows were inseminated last month.

Employees of Sadeeq Agro claim that each cow is worth crores. No owner or manager of Sadeeq Agro was found during the raid.

Brahman cow "Sultan" whose price has been estimated at Tk1.5 crore. Photo: TBS
Brahman cow "Sultan" whose price has been estimated at Tk1.5 crore. Photo: TBS

On 5 July 2021, dairy farm Sadeeq, a concern of Sadeeq Agro Limited, attempted to import 18 cows of Brahman breed without prior permission from the authorities concerned and without opening a letter of credit (LC).

The cows were imported from the US using false documentation claiming they were part of the Sahiwal breed.

They were seized by the customs officials at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. 

The matter was heard at the High Court, which, on 3 August the same year, upheld the customs officials' decision to seize the cows.

The cows were sent to Savar Cow Breeding and Dairy Farm by the government and were being kept there.

Brahman breed cow at Sadeeq Agro. Photo: TBS
Brahman breed cow at Sadeeq Agro. Photo: TBS

From 2021 to 2023, these seized cows were reared at the Central Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm. 

Then, the Department of Livestock Services auctioned the cows at a price of Tk280 on the condition that they would be sold as meat. 

However, they somehow ended up at Sadeq Agro again.

An employee of Sadeeq Agro said that the cows were brought here late at night today.

