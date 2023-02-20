ACC raids passport office in Cox's Bazar, two brokers jailed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 07:45 pm

Related News

ACC raids passport office in Cox's Bazar, two brokers jailed

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 07:45 pm
ACC raids passport office in Cox&#039;s Bazar, two brokers jailed

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) conducted a raid in Cox's Bazar regional passport office on Monday (20 February).

During the drive, two brokers were arrested and the mobile court led by the ACC sentenced them to 10 days in prison.

The convicts are Abdur Sabur (32), son of late Abdur Rahim of Dakshin Baharchara and Monir Uddin (60), son of Sabbir Ahmed of Sheel Khali union of Pekua upazila of Cox's Bazar.

Riaz Uddin, deputy director of the coordinated ACC office in Cox's Bazar region, said that the operation was conducted in the wake of complaints that service seekers coming to Cox's Bazar Regional Passport Office are being charged extra money despite paying the fees fixed by the government.

The brokers were sentenced to jail after they confessed to their crimes.

The ACC official also said that raids will continue in this office on a regular basis.

Syeda Shahzadi Mahabooba, executive magistrate of Cox's Bazar district administration, said that the two brokers are arrested on charges of obstructing government work and harassing customers and sentenced to jail for 10 days each under Section 186 of the Penal Code, 1860.

Top News

passport office / Broker

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

8h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

12m | TBS World
Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

10h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

23h | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits