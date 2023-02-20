ACC raids passport office in Cox's Bazar, two brokers jailed

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) conducted a raid in Cox's Bazar regional passport office on Monday (20 February).

During the drive, two brokers were arrested and the mobile court led by the ACC sentenced them to 10 days in prison.

The convicts are Abdur Sabur (32), son of late Abdur Rahim of Dakshin Baharchara and Monir Uddin (60), son of Sabbir Ahmed of Sheel Khali union of Pekua upazila of Cox's Bazar.

Riaz Uddin, deputy director of the coordinated ACC office in Cox's Bazar region, said that the operation was conducted in the wake of complaints that service seekers coming to Cox's Bazar Regional Passport Office are being charged extra money despite paying the fees fixed by the government.

The brokers were sentenced to jail after they confessed to their crimes.

The ACC official also said that raids will continue in this office on a regular basis.

Syeda Shahzadi Mahabooba, executive magistrate of Cox's Bazar district administration, said that the two brokers are arrested on charges of obstructing government work and harassing customers and sentenced to jail for 10 days each under Section 186 of the Penal Code, 1860.