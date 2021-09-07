ACC quizzes three Titas officials over irregularities

A team of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday interrogated three officials of Titas Gas Distribution Ltd. over their alleged involvement in corruption and accumulation of illegal wealth.

The accused officials were Hasan Ahmed, deputy manager of Sonargaon branch in Narayanganj, Md Ahammod Ullah, deputy manager of ECC department, Md Ayub Khan Chowdhury, Director (planning) of Petrobangla.

The anti-graft agency has been reviewing the wealth statements submitted by Hasan Ahmed and Md Ahammod Ullah.

The ACC is also investigating wealth information of Ayiub Khan Chowdhury.