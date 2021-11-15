ACC quizzes Ideal School and College principal 

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has quizzed Dr Shahan Ara Begum, the principal of Motijheel Ideal School and College, over her alleged involvement in irregularities and graft.

Md Ataur Rahman Sarkar, assistant director of the ACC, interrogated her for two and a half hours, from 3:30pm to 6pm, on Monday (15 November) at the ACC's headquarters in the capital's Segunbagicha area.

Dr Shahan Ara Begum was summoned by the commission to explain the allegations against her on acquiring illegal assets by admission trade and charging extra money for form fill-ups.

Terming the allegations against her as false and fabricated, she said, "I challenge that the ACC won't be able to prove any irregularity."

Investigations against Dr Shahan Ara Begum are already underway on different charges, including that of admission trade, the commission said.

The ACC has decided to launch fresh investigations into allegations of her accruing illegal assets.