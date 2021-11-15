ACC quizzes Ideal School and College principal 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 07:40 pm

Related News

ACC quizzes Ideal School and College principal 

Investigations against her are underway on charges of different allegations including admission trade

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 07:40 pm
ACC quizzes Ideal School and College principal 

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has quizzed Dr Shahan Ara Begum, the principal of Motijheel Ideal School and College, over her alleged involvement in irregularities and graft.  

Md Ataur Rahman Sarkar, assistant director of the ACC, interrogated her for two and a half hours, from 3:30pm to 6pm, on Monday (15 November) at the ACC's headquarters in the capital's Segunbagicha area.

Dr Shahan Ara Begum was summoned by the commission to explain the allegations against her on acquiring illegal assets by admission trade and charging extra money for form fill-ups. 

Terming the allegations against her as false and fabricated, she said, "I challenge that the ACC won't be able to prove any irregularity."

Investigations against Dr Shahan Ara Begum are already underway on different charges, including that of admission trade, the commission said.

The ACC has decided to launch fresh investigations into allegations of her accruing illegal assets.

Top News

ACC / Ideal College Principal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

2h | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

7h | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

7h | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records