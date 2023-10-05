ACC quizzes Dr Yunus over 'misappropriation' of Tk25 crore

Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus reaches the Anti-Corruption Commission head office in the capital along with his entourage, including his lawyer Barrister Khawaja Tanveer Ahmed and Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun, around 9.20am on Thursday (5 October). Photo: Collected

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has quizzed Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus over his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of more than Tk25 crore from the company's Workers Profit Participation Fund (WPPF).

The interrogation session, lasting approximately an hour, was conducted by the investigating officer of this case, ACC Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan.

The Nobel laureate was spotted at the ACC premises around 9.37am on Thursday (5 October) morning, along with his entourage including his lawyer Barrister Khawaja Tanveer Ahmed and Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun.

Dr Yunus arrived at the ACC head office in the capital in response to a summon notice issued on 27 September.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Dr Yunus' lawyer Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun underscored his client's unwavering commitment to legal compliance, stating, "Dr Yunus respects the law. He returned from America to respond to the summons after receiving notice from ACC."

Apart from Grameen Telecom Chairman Dr Muhammad Yunus, the other defendants in the case are Managing Director Md Nazmul Islam, Director and former Managing Director Md Ashraful Hasan, Director Parveen Mahmud, Nazneen Sultana, Md Shahjahan, Noorjahan Begum and Director SM Hajjatul Islam Latifi.

Earlier, Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah told the media that the investigating officer felt it was necessary to summon Dr Yunus and the others accused.

"It is up to him [Yunus] to come or not. It is not the commission's job to interrogate anyone."

The commission decides whether to file a case or not. Now, the investigating officer would call whomever he deems necessary, he added.

Earlier on 30 May, the ACC filed a case against Dr Muhammad Yunus and 12 others for their alleged involvement in misappropriating the money.

According to the ACC, the case was filed after a preliminary investigation against the accused found "the allegations of embezzlement and money laundering was true." The case has been registered under the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

On 23 July 2022, the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) sent a formal letter to ACC to investigate the allegations of embezzlement of workers' money against Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

According to the complaint, most of Grameen Telecom's transactions since 1996 have been suspicious. The organisation also requested an investigation into the money laundering complaints of workers given to the ILO.

The letter also said around Tk2,977 crore suspicious transactions have been made in the subsidiaries of Grameen Telecom so far, and the whole matter needs detailed investigation.

It further says the workers were supposed to be given certain shares, which Dr Yunus deprived them of.