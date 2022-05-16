ACC ‘not sure’ when PK Halder can be brought back

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 08:14 pm

Related News

ACC ‘not sure’ when PK Halder can be brought back

Legal experts are saying that it could take four to five months to bring PK Haldar back

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 08:14 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been communicating with Interpol to bring Prashanta Kumar Halder alias PK Haldar back to the country from India but it is yet to get confirmation on when repatriation will happen.

"We have already contacted the Interpol authorities and they have reacted very quickly. They have taken immediate steps to return our accused," ACC Director General Sayeed Mahbub Khan said during a media briefing at ACC headquarters on Monday.

Legal experts are saying that it could take four to five months to bring PK Haldar back.

Asked how many days it would take, the ACC director general said, "It is difficult to say exactly. It would not be right to say exactly how many cases have been filed there (in India), how long it will take for the cases to be tried or whether he can be brought back before the trial."

PK Halder to be brought back as soon as possible: ACC chairman

PK Halder, former managing director (MD) of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Limited, was arrested in India's West Bengal on 14 May.

According to India's Financial Intelligence Unit, PK Halder was living in the state neighbouring Bangladesh using a fake identity. 

According to the information available to India's Enforcement Directorate (ED), PK Halder has laundered around Tk300 crore from Bangladesh to India. 

The scammer who never changed: PK Halder arrested in India

The money has been used to build luxury houses in different areas, including Ashok Nagar, of 24 Parganas. He has also set up several businesses, reports Bangladeshi private channel Somoy TV.

According to ACC sources, the agency has so far filed 36 cases against Halder over embezzlement of around Tk2,800 crore from four organisations. 

The charge sheets of three cases have been prepared so far, which will be submitted soon.

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

According to the sources, at least 15 more cases could be filed soon over laundering Tk1,000 crore. 

Enquiries into various other charges are still ongoing. Once all the enquiries end, the number of cases against Halder and his accomplices may exceed 100.

Earlier this year, the ACC filed the charge sheet in a case against PK Halder on the charge of acquiring around Tk426 crore by illegal means and laundering 11.7 million Canadian dollars to Canada.

Top News

PK Halder / ACC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency, is a terrible substitute for government-issued money. Photo: Reuters

Crypto’s wild week offers a much-needed warning

6h | Panorama
Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

7h | Brands
Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

7h | Brands
Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

37m | Videos
Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

3h | Videos
How PK Halder becomes a scamster

How PK Halder becomes a scamster

3h | Videos
How can you become proficient as a new team leader?

How can you become proficient as a new team leader?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists