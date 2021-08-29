ACC launches probe against Ideal College principal over irregularities
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to investigate Dr Shahan Ara Begum, principal of Motijheel Ideal School and College, over irregularities and graft.
Already investigations against her are underway on charges of different allegations including admission trade and charging extra money for form fill-up, said a press release.
The ACC has decided to launch fresh investigations into the allegations of her accruing illegal assets, ACC stated.