ACC launches probe against board of directors of Grameen Telecom

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has started an investigation against the board of directors of Grameen Telecom on allegations of embezzling the welfare funds of the employees and laundering around Tk3,000 crore.

At a press conference at the Commission's headquarters in the capital on Thursday, ACC Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments' deputy inspector general under the labour ministry filed a report against the board of directors of the telecom company on Thursday.

Allegations brought forth by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments include - embezzling 5% of the money allotted for employees, illegally deducting advocate fees and other fees from the salary of workers, amassing more than Tk45.52 crore from welfare fund for workers and employees, and laundering Tk2,977 from the company.

In response to a question about whether Dr Muhammad Yunus, a member of the board of directors of Grameen Telecom, will be interrogated, the ACC secretary said, "The commission has just started the investigation. Once the investigating officer is appointed, you will know who is involved."

"The investigating officer will collect information from the members of the board of directors and conduct inquiries as per rules," Mahbub Hossain added.

