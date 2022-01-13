ACC files money laundering case against roads and highway engineer

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a money laundering case against former Rangpur Roads and Highways Department Additional Chief Engineer AQM Ikram Ullah for allegedly acquiring assets worth around Tk3.5 crore illegally.

ACC Public Relations Officer (PRO) Arif Sadek confirmed the news and said ACC Deputy Director Md Rashedul Islam filed the charges on Thursday (13 January).

According to case dockets, ACC investigated charges of illegal income brought against Ikram Ullah, 63, in 2017.

Upon comparing his asset statement submitted to the commission, investigating officials found that Ikram Ullah acquired assets worth Tk3.52 crore illegally outside of his known income.

Additionally, Ikram also laundered Tk2.4 crore by withdrawing fixed deposits in four banks.

The case dockets mentioned that the accused did not provide any details of the withdrawn money in his asset statement or income tax documents. 

