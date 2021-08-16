27 people including four SIs sued in graft case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 10:46 pm

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against 27 people, including four sub-inspectors and 8 accounting officers of Magura police, for embezzling around Tk 10 crore using fake billing and general provident fund (GPF) vouchers.

The accused in the case are Satkhira Debhata Police Station SI Hasina Khatun; SI Md Sabur Alam Khan; SI Md Mahabub Alam of Jashore Police Lines; retired SI Md Saifur Islam of Magura Police Lines; Retired TSI Khan Md Abdul Hai; Retired ASI Md Atiyar Rahman and Shah Alam Gazi; Magura District Police Line Accountant Md Sharifuzzaman; Magura District Accounting and Finance Officer GM Zillur Rahman; Finance Officers Md Saiful Islam and Sarkar Rafiqul Islam; Auditors of the same office Md Ajmal Hossain, Md Abdul Latif Mia, Rothin Biswas, Md Fazlur Shahid and Sheikh Abdus Salam; Magura District Police Lines Constables Gazi Mashiur Rahman, Md Firoz Hossain, Shipon Mridha, Most Taslima Khatun and Halima; Retired Constable Krishnapad Biswas, Md Akbar Ali and Abul Kashem; Narail resident Ajmal Munshi, Magura resident Rukaiyyah Yasmin Bichitra; and Senior principal officer of Sonali Bank Limited Md Wazed Ali.

Mahfuz Iqbal, assistant director of the Jashore Integrated District Office of ACC, filed the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

According to the case statement, the accused issued fake GPF, lamp grants and deposits against supplies and work bill vouchers from the office of Magura superintendent of police.

