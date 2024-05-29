ACC files case against police inspector, wife for embezzlement of around Tk24 lakh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 02:35 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 02:48 am

ACC files case against police inspector, wife for embezzlement of around Tk24 lakh

The case was filed by Deputy Assistant Director Md Imran Khan of the ACC Cumilla office

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 02:35 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 02:48 am
ACC files case against police inspector, wife for embezzlement of around Tk24 lakh

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has lodged a case against Cumilla traffic police inspector and his wife, accusing them of embezzling around Tk24 lakh.

ACC Deputy Director Fazlul Haque told The Business Standard on Tuesday (28 May), the accused in the case are Cumilla Traffic Police Inspector Ziaul Chowdhury Tipu and his wife Farzana Hossain Ria.

The case was filed by Deputy Assistant Director Md Imran Khan of the ACC Cumilla office, he added.

The FIR in the case seen by TBS states that, Ziaul Chowdhury Tipu provided false information in the wealth statement submitted to the ACC. He allegedly created fake affidavits to obtain money, using them as if they were genuine, and then destroyed the original affidavits with malicious intent. This action constitutes an offence under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act. 

An analysis of the information revealed that Ziaul Chowdhury Tipu and his wife Farzana Hossain Ria have accumulated assets worth Tk23,92,863 that are not supported by known sources of income. 

Consequently, a case has been filed against them based on these allegations.

However, attempted to contact Ziaul Chowdhury but couldn't reach him.

Cumilla traffic inspector's 'younger brother' accused of extortion and assault

Earlier on the night of Friday, Ziaul Chowdhury Tipu's younger brother Abdul Hasan Chowdhury Apu was arrested by the Kotwali Model Police Station on charges of extortion.

