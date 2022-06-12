ACC files case against judge who acquitted Tarique Rahman 

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against former judge Md Motahar Hossain, who acquitted BNP Vice Chairperson Tarique Rahman, for amassing illegal wealth.

ACC Deputy Director Jalal Uddin Ahmed filed the case under ACC Act 2004 Sunday (12 June).

According to the case dockets, Md Motahar Hossain, 67, committed a punishable offense under Section 27 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2004 by acquiring assets outside of his known income worth Tk12.35 lakh.

In 2013, Tarique Rahman was acquitted by the Md Motahar Hossain of Dhaka Special Judges Court-3 on 17 November in a money laundering case.

In the same case, his friend Gias Uddin Al Mamun was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined Tk40 crore.

Md Motahar Hossain was also the former judge of Speedy Trial Tribunal-4.