ACC files case against 7 including owner of Sadeeq Agro

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 02:15 pm

ACC files case against 7 including owner of Sadeeq Agro

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Sadeeq Agro following a preliminary investigation into the import of the banned Brahman breed of cattle.

The case was filed against seven people including Imran Hossain, the owner of Sadeeq Agro.

ACC Assistant Director Md. Abul Kalam Azad filed the case at the ACC's Dhaka Integrated District Office today (16 July).

The defendants in the case are:

  • Md Imran Hossain, owner of Sadik Agro
  • Imran's friend Touhidul Alam Zenith
  • Dr Md Monirul Islam, Director of the Central Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm
  • Dr ABM Khaleduzzaman, Director (Production)
  • Md Saiful Islam, Buyer Officer at the Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm
  • Dr Firoz Ahmed Khan, Upazila Livestock Officer (Live Reserve)
  • Dr ABM Salah Uddin, Deputy Director (Live/Reserve Training and Reserve Position)

According to ACC sources, the ACC's enforcement team has submitted a report to the commission recommending the filing of a case against these seven individuals on charges of breaching conditions and fraud in the import, preservation, and sale of the banned Brahman cattle.

The ACC team recently conducted raids at Sadeeq Agro's farms in Mohammadpur and Savar, the Central Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm in Savar, and Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. 

During these operations, documents related to the Brahma breed of cattle were collected. Upon examining these documents, the ACC found evidence of irregularities and corruption against the seven individuals.

