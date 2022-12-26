ACC files case against 5 including Amir Khasru

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against five people including BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and his wife for fraud and deviating from building plan while building Hotel Sarina.

Deputy Director of ACC's Integrated District Office Dhaka-1 Salina Akhtar filed the case on Monday (26 December), confirmed ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain during a press briefing.

Apart from Amir Khasru Mahmud and his wife Tahera Khasru Alam, the other accused are - Hotel Sarina Chairman Golam Sarwar, Managing Director Sabera Sarwar (Neena) and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) Building Inspector (Design Approval department) Aurangzeb Nannu.

According to the case statement, in the name of developing Plot No. 27 on Road No. 17 in Banani, Five Star Hotel Sarina was built by constructing a 22-storey and a 21-storey buildings after buying Plot No. 25 as well and not following the approved plan.

The accused have been charged under Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947 (Act No. 2) along with Sections 409/109/467/468/471/420 of the Penal Code.

