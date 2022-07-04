ACC to file another case against E-orange associate Sohel Rana for embezzling Tk28cr

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has instructed to file another case against former DMP inspector Sheikh Sohel Rana, an associate of e-commerce company E-orange, on charges of embezzling over Tk28 crore.

Police officer Sheikh Sohel Rana, by concealing his position, opened a multi-level marketing (MLM) company called E-orange and cheated customers by tempting them to make more profit. He deposited Tk28,49,37,650 in 31 accounts with 6 banks under his name as well as his associates.

He later withdrew Tk28,46,72,913 which has been regarded as his illegal wealth, said a case docket Monday (4 July).

ACC has asked Deputy Director Md Monaem Hossain to file the case under Sections 4 (2) and 4 (3) of the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2021 and the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

Earlier in 2021, Sohel Rana was arrested by Indian BSF from the border area on Friday for crossing the border illegally.

Three people, including E-orange owner Sonia Mehzabin and her husband Mashukur Rahman, are now in jail.