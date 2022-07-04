ACC to file another case against E-orange associate Sohel Rana for embezzling Tk28cr

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
04 July, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 05:42 pm

Related News

ACC to file another case against E-orange associate Sohel Rana for embezzling Tk28cr

TBS Report 
04 July, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 05:42 pm
Sohel captured in India. Photo: Collected
Sohel captured in India. Photo: Collected

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has instructed to file another case against former DMP inspector Sheikh Sohel Rana, an associate of e-commerce company E-orange, on charges of embezzling over Tk28 crore. 

Police officer Sheikh Sohel Rana, by concealing his position, opened a multi-level marketing (MLM) company called E-orange and cheated customers by tempting them to make more profit. He deposited Tk28,49,37,650 in 31 accounts with 6 banks under his name as well as his associates. 

He later withdrew Tk28,46,72,913 which has been regarded as his illegal wealth, said a case docket Monday (4 July). 

ACC has asked Deputy Director Md Monaem Hossain to file the case under Sections 4 (2) and 4 (3) of the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2021 and the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

Earlier in 2021, Sohel Rana was arrested by Indian BSF from the border area on Friday for crossing the border illegally.

Three people, including E-orange owner Sonia Mehzabin and her husband Mashukur Rahman, are now in jail.

Top News

Eorange / Sohel Rana

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

6h | Panorama
Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito. Sketch: TBS

'The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative'

8h | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1d | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Jahangirnagar University protest recent harassment of teachers

3h | Videos
Sanitary Napkin vending machines makes life easier for CU students

Sanitary Napkin vending machines makes life easier for CU students

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Covid deaths, cases again on the rise

5h | Videos
Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation