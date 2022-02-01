ACC Chattogram files case against five

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 05:58 pm

Anti-Corruption Commission headquarter. Photo: UNB
Anti-Corruption Commission headquarter. Photo: UNB

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against five people including a businessman and his wife, and two bank officers on grounds of swindling funds from the United Commercial Bank Agrabad Branch.

The defendants are –proprietor of M/S Jubilee Traders Hossain Haider Ali, his wife Monira Hossain Chowdhury, former Vice-President of UCBL Agrabad Branch Saiful Huda, former Relationship Officer of the bank Anisur Rahman and a resident of Riazuddin Bazar Monwara Begum.

Enamul Haque, deputy director of ACC integrated district office, Chattogram-1, filed the case against the five on Monday.

Deputy Director of ACC integrated district office, Chattogram-1 Nazmus Sadat said that the accused persons have embezzled over Tk7.81 crore from the UCBL Agrabad Branch and caused a loss of over Tk15.12 crore including the interest.    

They have committed a crime under section 409/420/467/468/471/477(ka)/109 of the Penal Code and under section 5(2) of the corruption prevention act.   

It was learnt from the case statements that the business couple Hossain Haider Ali and Monira Hossain Chowdhury are currently living in the Joar Sahara Society area of Bashundhara residential area in Dhaka. Earlier, they used to live in the Love Lane area under Kotwali police station in Chattorgam.

