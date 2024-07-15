ACC approves charge sheet against Major Mannan in embezzlement case

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) approved the charge sheet against 13 people, including ex-BIFC chairman Maj (retd) Abdul Mannan, for their alleged involvement in loan scams and embezzlement of over Tk4.50 crore.

ACC Public Relations Officer Aktarul Islam confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company Limited (BIFC) is a non-bank financial institution or NBFI.

Major (retd) Abdul Mannan is also the secretary general of Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh.

Earlier in March this year, ACC Deputy Director (money laundering) Md Abdul Mazed lodged the case.

According to the case statement, the ex-BIFC chairman, directors, and others in collusion with each other fraudulently embezzled the money with the approval and distribution of a Tk6crore loan to the owner of Metropolitan CNG Limited without a security deposit and mortgage.

Out of this, a total of Tk46,692,683, which includes a loan portion of Tk37,646,313, remained unpaid as outstanding loans. The amount of the outstanding loan has neither been rescheduled nor repaid, it added.

An ACC investigation found evidence that the money was embezzled by the accused.

The other accused in the case are BIFC chairman (alternative) Umme Kulsum Mannan, Managing Director Metropolitan CNG Limited Akbar Hossain, former BIFC directors Abbas Uddin Ahmed, ANM Jahangir Alam, Rois Uddin Ahmed, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed, and Rokeya Ferdous, former Managing Director of BIFC Md Mahmud Malik, former Deputy Managing Director Enamur Rahman, former Senior Vice President Syed Fakre Faisal, former AVP Ahmed Karim Chowdhury, and Senior Officer Mohammad Nizam Uddin.