Academic activities of 60 schools suspended amid flood in Gaibandha

UNB
02 September, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 08:47 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Academic activities of 60 primary, secondary schools and madrasahs have been suspended due to the ongoing flood in Gaibandha district.

The authorities decided to suspend the activities of 60 educational institutions in four upazilas of the district due to the overall flood situation and disruptions to the communication system, said GM Selim Parvez, chairman of Fulchhari upazila parishad.

Besides, the Brahmaputra River was flowing above the danger level at Fulchhari point on Saturday, according to the Gaibandha Water Development Board.

The rising water is inundating low-lying areas of river basins and newly emerged char areas. The roads in these areas have been submerged, causing severe sufferings.

Chairman of Kamarjani Union of Gaibandha Sadar Upazila, Matiur Rahman said, due to the increase in water, extensive river erosion has occurred in Karaibari, Kharjani, Pardiara and Kunderpara villages.

As a result, the people of those villages are spending their days in fear of erosion.

Meanwhile, Gaibandha district administration has allocated 75 tonnes of rice for distribution among the flood-affected people of Sundarganj, Sadar, Saghata and Fulchhari upazilas.

In addition, a total of Tk 2 lakh has been allocated in four upazilas.

Fifty dry food packets have been provided as a special allocation for Fulchhari upazila, the district relief office said.

