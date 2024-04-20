'Abusive' student politics is unacceptable: Buet Alumni Association president

Abusive student politics disrupts the conducive study environment of Buet students, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) Alumni Association President Dr Ainun Nishat said today (20 April).

"Abusive student politics is not acceptable. Ragging, extortion, and abuse of power are not desirable in student politics. It has become a profitable profession," he made the remarks at a debate competition held in the capital's FDC organised by Debate for Democracy, reads a press release.

"According to BUET Alumni members, there can be a student parliament there, but not abusive politics. If the court defines the scope of student politics and provides guidelines, the universities can formulate their own rules of conduct in the light of that. Many public and private universities in the country, including BUP, MIST and Khulna University, do not have student politics.

Photo: Courtesy

"However, these universities have arrangements for listening to the opinions and demands of the students. The relationship between teacher politics and student politics is becoming visible in the universities, which is increasing the intervention of students in administrative decisions," he added.

Debate for Democracy Chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiran said. "The ongoing situation regarding student politics at Buet should be resolved by the authorities through discussions with all parties, including students, teachers, guardians and alumni.

"We have to remember that student politics does not mean some slogans, unnecessary agitation, abusive. Student politics means to lead the realisation of the rights of the students. Where students will come together on various national and international issues. They will do voice race, they will protect democracy. They will become good people by achieving perfection in education and training.

"They will provide leadership in national and international fields. They will be good bureaucrats, they will be politicians, they will be businessmen, they will be social workers. Through which student politics will be fulfilled.

"We do not want that student politics that student politics will do arms trade, will kill, will occupy halls," he added.

In the debate programme titled "Student Politics at Buet and Good Education Environment", the debaters of Bangladesh University defeated the debaters of World University of Bangladesh.

The judges of the competition were Professor Abu Muhammad Rais, Dr SM Morshed, journalist Deepak Kumar Acharya, journalist Mostafa Kamal Mallick, journalist Sharmin Nira. At the end of the competition