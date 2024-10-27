Abul Quasem Fazlul Huq appointed as Bangla Academy president

The interim government has appointed renowned essayist, researcher, and social analyst Abul Quasem Fazlul Huq as the president of Bangla Academy for three years.

The announcement was made through a notification issued by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs signed by Sharaban Tahura, deputy secretary.

Abul Quasem Fazlul Huq is a distinguished literary critic and professor who taught for 40 years in the Department of Bangla at the University of Dhaka.

A long-time advocate for the use of Bangla in all spheres, Huq serves as convener of the Rashtrya Bhasha Bangla Rokkhya Committee, actively promoting the language's presence at all levels of society.

His commitment to linguistic advocacy aligns closely with the mission of Bangla Academy.

Huq succeeds Selina Hossain, a prominent fiction writer who held the post from 3 February 2022, until her resignation on 17 October following the fall of the Awami League government.

