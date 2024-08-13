Abu Sayed killing: 2 top police officials sent on forced retirement

Bangladesh

BSS
13 August, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 10:41 pm

Abu Sayed killing: 2 top police officials sent on forced retirement

The Ministry of Home Affairs today (13 August) sent two top police officials of Bangladesh Police's Rangpur division on forced retirement from public service.

The two officials are Md Moniruzzaman, commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police and Md Abdul Baten, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Rangpur range.

The move was taken in the public interest, said two separate home ministry circulars signed by Public Security Division Secretary Md Jahangir Alam.

As per the circulars, both officials were retired under Section 45 of the Public Service Act 2018 (57 of the 2018 Act).

Md Moniruzzaman and Md Abdul Baten were working as commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police and DIG of Rangpur range respectively when Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayed was killed in police firing during quota reform movement on 16 July. 

