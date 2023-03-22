Absence of NBR in Dhaka chamber's pre-budget discussion irks business leaders

Businessmen expressed displeasure at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) after its officials snubbed a pre-budget discussion organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DCCI) in Dhaka on Wednesday to discuss policies related to tax and VAT.

Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, a member of parliament and former FBCCI president said, "No one from the NBR is here [in the discussion]. What do they think of themselves? They may be high officials of the state but they are still serving the country."

He said, "The business community needs to be heard. We may have a difference of opinion. Through debate, we will try to find common ground, which should be in the interest of the country."

He further said, "Some people get very conceited when they become close to the prime minister. This mindset needs to change. They [NBR] need to change their attitude first."

He also opined that tariff related activities should be in the hands of the Tariff Commission and NBR will execute it.

AK Azad, former president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and managing director of Ha-Meem Group, said, "Earlier, former finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith used to be present in these discussion and he also took notes. But today, there is no minister, no NBR chairman, not even a representative. So now, will the red tape increase or decrease?"

Explaining the decision, a senior official of the NBR told the Business Standard, "The DCCI has already held a meeting with the NBR. They gave us their demands. If we have to hold separate meetings like this, then we have to go and hold meetings again with all the organisations, which is not possible for the NBR."

He said that there was already a pre-budget discussion at the NBR yesterday.

Apart from pre-budget discussions of the NBR, it is customary for the chairman or senior officials of the tax authority to attend the discussions of major associations.

The DCCI is the largest business chamber in Bangladesh.