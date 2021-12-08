Abrar murder: Families of convicts reject verdict 

TBS Report 
08 December, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 06:12 pm

Abrar murder: Families of convicts reject verdict 

Parents of the punished convicts, all Buet students, expressed their comments to the media following the verdict

One of the convicts in Abrar Fahad murder case. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
One of the convicts in Abrar Fahad murder case. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Families of the convicted students in Abrar murder case have expressed dissatisfaction at the verdict delivered where 20 were sentenced to death and five more to life imprisonment. 

Abrar, a second-year student of the electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) department of Bandgladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), was beaten to death by the convicts, who are activists of Chhatra League, at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on 7 October in 2019.

Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 announced the verdict in the sensational killing Wednesday (8 December).

 Devi Rani Saha, the mother of Amit Saha, one of the convicts sentenced to life imprisonment, said, "My son was not (at hall) at the time of the incident. He had gone to Netrokona."

She also said Amit was arrested under pressure from the media. 

"I expected that he would be acquitted," she added. 

Rabiul Islam, the father of another convict sentenced to life imprisonment Morshed Omorto Islam, said he did not expect the verdict. 

"Capital punishments and life imprisonments were given en masse. We are shocked. I was not prepared for such a verdict," he said. 

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

He also remarked that none of the convicts are professional criminals as the murder took place "accidentally". 

"We will go to the high court," Rabiul Islam added. 

Parents of the punished convicts, all Buet students, expressed their comments to the media following the verdict. 

Earlier in the day, 22 accused among 25 were produced before the court.

The death row convicts are - Mehedi Hassan Rasel, Anik Sarker, Mehedi Hassan Robin, Ifty Mosharaf Sakal, Moniruzzaman Monir, Meftahul Islam Jiyon, Majedur Rahman, Muzahidur Rahman, Tabakhairul Islam Tanvir, Hossen Mohammad Toha, Shamim Billah, Nazmus Shadat, Muntasir Al Jemi, Mizanur Rahman, Mahmud Setu, Shamsul Arifin Rafat, Morshed Omorto Islam, Ehtesamul Rabbi, Morshed Uzzaman Jishan and Mujtaba Rafeed.

Those who got lifetime sentances are - Muhtasim Fuyad, Akash Hossain, Mowaz Abu Horaira, Omit Shaha and Istiaq Hassan Munna.

Among the accused, Jishan, Rafeed, and Tanim are absconding.

After the brutal killing of Abrar Fahad, his father Barkatullah later filed a murder case with Chawkbazar Police Station.

The case was later transferred to the speedy trial tribunal, allowing a plea of Abrar's father.

On 13 November, 2019, Detective Branch (DB) Inspector and investigation officer of the case Wahiduzzaman submitted the charge sheet against the 25 accused.

On 15 September, 2020, the tribunal framed charges against all 25 accused in the case.

The court recorded statements of 46 witnesses among the 60 witnesses in the case.

 

