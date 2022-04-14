About 8,480km of Bangladesh's waterways can be used for transportation: State Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 April, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 10:08 am

Related News

About 8,480km of Bangladesh's waterways can be used for transportation: State Minister

TBS Report
14 April, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 10:08 am
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury Photo: Collected
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury Photo: Collected

About 8,480km of Bangladesh's waterways can be used for transportation and goods distribution between Bangladesh, India, Bhutan, and Nepal, said State Minister of Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

"There are 700 rivers in Bangladesh, out of which 54 are in the Indo-Bangladesh border", said the state minister while virtually attending the "Waterways Conclave 2022" held in Dibrugarh, Assam, reports the Economic Times.

The two-day event was organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in Dibrugarh, Assam.

India's Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said, "We could anchor robust business relations with our neighbouring nations through the optimal and holistic development of the ecosystem of waterways. Within a radius of 2,000km we have all big cities with a combined population of 800 million. Waterways could provide the greatest opportunities for our young entrepreneurs."

Sanjay Bandopadhyaya, chairman of IWAI said, "We are not only trying to connect with the neighbouring countries but also with all the states of this region and extending to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odissa."

Among the Indian ministers who spoke at the session were – Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Tourism, Culture and Development Minister G Kishan Reddy, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, State Minister for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, State Minister for Labor and Employment Rameswar Teli, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhutanese Economy Minister Lyonpo Loknath Sharma and Minister of Manipur Awangbo Newmai.

Top News

Waterways / transportation / Import - Export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

2h | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

2h | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

3h | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

3h | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

3h | Videos
Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

3h | Videos
World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Buet initiatives for encouraging research
Education

Education ministry to pursue Buet’s mega plan to boost research