If grandchildren of freedom fighters don't get quota benefits, will grandchildren of Rajakars get those?: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has questioned the merit behind the demand to abolish the quota system for government jobs pressed forth by students of various government universities currently participating in their movement.

"If the grandchildren of freedom fighters don't get quota benefits, will those then go to grandchildren of Rajakars? That's my question, the countrymen's question," she said during a press conference at Ganabhaban today.

She said, before starting the anti-quota protests, they should have taken note of their exam results to see where they stand. "Secondly, why is there so much anger towards the Liberation War and the freedom fighters?"

The students, however, cannot do anything destructive, the premier said. "As long as their programmes are going peacefully, no one is saying anything. But if they put their hands on the police, or vandalise police cars or launch attacks, then the law will run at its own pace. There's nothing we can do about this."

She also said the state or the government cannot intervene with the court, as per the laws and constitution, regarding students' demand for the quota abolition.

"Until the court decides on the matter, there is nothing we can do and that's the reality. They [students] must accept it," she said.

"When a case is filed, and then the High Court, or any court gives a verdict, any executive authority or we can't do anything about it. Court will have to resolve this.

"Those who are protesting don't abide by the law or the court, or recognise the constitution. They don't even know how a state administration or government operates," the premier said.

Commenting that students are educated but not learned on these matters, she said they would take leadership in future, so they need to build knowledge on these matters.

"The court has given them the option to go and say their piece. So they should go to court and speak up. But no, they want the state to find solutions. They want me [to find solutions].

"But when the court gives a verdict, I have no authority over it. Not even our constitution or parliament allows it."

China agreed to provide Bangladesh with assistance equivalent to $2bn across 4 packages

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said during her China visit, at the bilateral meeting with the Chinese President on 10 July, Xi Jinping mentioned four areas of assistance in grants, interest-free loans, concessional loans and commercial loans, reports the UNB.

"Under these four packages, China has agreed to pay the equivalent of $2 billion to Bangladesh," she said.

Sheikh Hasina also said her recent visit to China is a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's diplomatic endeavours.

"My visit will be marked as a significant part of Bangladesh's diplomatic activities," she said, reflecting on her trip.

Sheikh Hasina emphasised that enhanced communication and cooperation in research, education, ICT, technology, and culture would strengthen bilateral relations between Bangladesh and China, aiding in the realisation of the Sonar Bangla and a modern, smart Bangladesh, as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and China.

The prime minister highlighted Bangladesh's adherence to Bangabandhu's foreign policy principle of "friendship to all, malice to none," which has guided the nation in its bilateral and multilateral diplomatic efforts.

"I believe that Bangladesh and China will continue to advance development through mutual assistance, considering global realities like climate change, the Palestine crisis, human rights, sustainable development, and the United Nations," she said.

The prime minister underscored the long-standing relationship between Bangladesh and China, which extends beyond economic cooperation to traditional ties as Asian countries.

Addressing the issue of the forcibly displaced Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, Sheikh Hasina sought China's cooperation in resolving the crisis.

She noted that the Chinese president thanked Bangladesh for its humanitarian assistance to the Rohingyas and reiterated China's commitment to supporting their repatriation.

"President Xi reiterated his commitment to support the repatriation of the Rohingya," she added.

Sheikh Hasina also expressed optimism that Bangladesh and China would continue to support each other at regional and international levels.

"Through fruitful discussions with the Chinese president, the relationship between Bangladesh and China has been elevated to the level of Integrated Strategic Cooperative Partnership," Hasina said.

PM Hasina emphasises boosting trade, cooperation between South and Southeast Asia

Sheikh Hasina also highlighted the need to enhance trade, commerce, and cooperation between South and Southeast Asia, particularly emphasising improved connectivity between Bangladesh and Thailand.

During a meeting with Dr Nalinee Taveesin, adviser to the prime minister of Thailand, at her official residence Ganabhaban, Hasina proposed offering a dedicated land in Cox's Bazar for Thai investors to develop their tourism business.

"If needed, Bangladesh could offer a separate land in Cox's Bazar where Thai investors could flourish their tourism business," she said.

PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed reporters after the meeting.

Dr. Nalinee, holding a ministerial rank and serving as a Thai trade representative, is visiting Bangladesh as part of a four-day official visit, leading a Thai business delegation that arrived in Dhaka on Saturday.

The prime minister noted that the completion of the Cox's Bazar international airport would facilitate better communication with Thailand. She also stressed the importance of leveraging the country's maritime boundary for the Blue Economy.

"With the maritime boundary established, we have immense opportunities. Thai investors can form joint ventures with local investors to utilise their expertise here," she said.

Dr. Nalinee mentioned that they are exploring opportunities in energy, logistics, food processing, seafood, and tourism sectors in Bangladesh.

"They are actively searching for partners here, and they are working towards that," said the PM's Press Secretary.

The Thai delegation also expressed interest in the halal food processing industry, noting that they have thousands of halal food products and see an excellent opportunity for collaboration with Bangladesh to capture both global and national markets.

"There is an extraordinary opportunity for Bangladesh to collaborate in this sector and grab global and national markets," added Nayeemul Islam Khan.

PM's advisor Salman Fazlur Rahman and Ambassador-at-Large M Ziauddin were also present at the meeting.