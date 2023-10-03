ABM Group's Ataul Karim wins Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2022

AKM Ataul Karim, chairman of ABM Group, has been conferred with the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2022 for his contributions to the country's economy through industrial establishment, manufacturing, job creation, and payment to the national exchequer.

He received the award from President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a programme held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Tuesday (3 October).

Karim's company Green Genesis Engineering Limited, a subsidiary of ABM Group, won the award in the medium industry category. The company has been doing water treatment installations including sinking deep tube well, rainwater harvesting, effluent treatment plant(ETP), waste water recycling plant, sewage treatment plant(STP), zero liquid discharge plant(ZLD), and surface water treatment plant since 2015.

Alongside Green Genesis Engineering Limited, 12 other companies of Bangladesh, including Runner Automobiles Limited, Jabber & Jobayer Fabrics Limited, and BSRM Steels Limited, were honored on the occasion.

Recipients of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award receive a cash prize and a Gold Medal. They will be exempt from requiring entry passes at various national events and civic receptions organized by city corporations. They will also be included as members in the government's Industry Policy Determination Committee, with the added convenience of using the VIP Lounge-2 at the airport, as per the rules.

Speaking on receiving the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award, Ataul Karim Selim of Green Genesis Engineering Limited said, "I am grateful for this recognition. Such recognition will further boost my commitment to contributing more to job creation and, consequently, and tax pay the national revenue."

Ataul Karim Selim has previously been recognised as the country's top taxpayer twice and has been honored as Sylhet's best taxpayer for six times.