ABM Group receives 'President's Industrial Development Award'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ABM Water Company Limited, a subsidiary of ABM Group, has been awarded the "President's Industrial Development Award 2021" in the micro industry category for its contributions to water purification in Bangladesh.

AKM Ataul Karim, chairman of ABM Group, received a certificate and a crest from Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at a ceremony held in Dhaka on Thursday. Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam also attended the event.

In addition to ABM Water Company, 20 leading firms including Pran Dairy Limited, Mir Akhter Hossain Limited, Square Food & Beverage Limited, Snowtex Outwear Limited, and Square Toiletries Limited were honoured with the award.

ABM Water has been involved in water purification activities in Bangladesh since 2003. It is the first Bangladeshi company to purify water using the most advanced technology, Reverse Osmosis Technology, treating water from ponds, lakes, rivers, and the sea.

To address the shortage of groundwater, the company also collects, stores, and purifies rainwater, and uses solar energy to lift and treat water as a renewable energy source. ABM Water has established over 250 water treatment plants nationwide, supplying an average of approximately 129.2 million litres of purified drinking water daily.

Previously, Ataul Karim received the Bangabandhu Award in 2023 for the company's significant contributions to industrial development.

Ataul Karim mentioned, "ABM Water has demonstrated success by installing the country's largest reverse osmosis desalination plant at the Chattogram Port. We are also installing water treatment plants at Mongla and Payra ports."

