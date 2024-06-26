ABM Amin Ullah Nuri reappointed as secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri. Photo: BSS
ABM Amin Ullah Nuri. Photo: BSS

The government today (26 June) extended the tenure of the service of ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division for another one year.

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri has been reappointed as the secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division on contractual basis in continuation of his previous contact with the government and under the same conditions from 1 July or from the day of his joining to the office, said a public administration order.

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri / Bangladesh

