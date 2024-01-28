ABM Abdullah reappointed as PM's personal physician

Former chairman of the Department of Medicine of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and Ekushey Padak winning physician Prof Dr ABM Abdullah has been reappointed as the prime minister's personal physician with rank of secretary on contractual basis.

The Public Administration Ministry has issued a gazette notification to this end today.

The notification mentioned that he will remain in office for the duration of the prime minister's term or subject to her satisfaction on condition of relinquishing working relations with other institutions and organisations.