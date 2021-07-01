Abida Islam made Bangladesh Ambassador to Mexico

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
01 July, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 01:50 pm

Abida Islam made Bangladesh Ambassador to Mexico

TBS Report 
01 July, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 01:50 pm
Abida Ilslam. Photo: PR
Abida Ilslam. Photo: PR

The government is going to appoint Abida Islam, currently serving as the Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Republic of Korea, as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to Mexico.

Once appointed, she will also be concurrently accredited to Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, and Honduras, said a press release. 

Abida Islam is a career foreign service officer who belongs to the 15th batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre. 

She served in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in London, Colombo, Brussels, and Kolkata in her distinguished diplomatic career. 

Abida Islam obtained her Master's degree in Sociology from Dhaka University and also another Master's in Foreign Affairs and Trade from Monash University, Australia.

Bangladesh-Mexico / Bangladesh Ambassador to Mexico

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

21h | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

23h | Videos
Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

1d | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

3
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business