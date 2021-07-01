Abida Islam made Bangladesh Ambassador to Mexico

The government is going to appoint Abida Islam, currently serving as the Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Republic of Korea, as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to Mexico.

Once appointed, she will also be concurrently accredited to Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, and Honduras, said a press release.

Abida Islam is a career foreign service officer who belongs to the 15th batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre.

She served in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in London, Colombo, Brussels, and Kolkata in her distinguished diplomatic career.

Abida Islam obtained her Master's degree in Sociology from Dhaka University and also another Master's in Foreign Affairs and Trade from Monash University, Australia.