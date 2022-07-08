Abe’s death a loss not only for Japan but for entire world: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has extended deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies at the tragic demise of the former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, who succumbed to death from his fatal injuries in a grisly gun attack.

She stressed that the passing away of a statesman like Abe is not only a loss for Japan but also for the entire world because of his leadership, thought, vision, and wisdom, reads a release issued by the Press Wing of PMO on Friday (8 July).

She wrote in a letter addressed to Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, "At this time of great distress, we recollect with the deepest gratitude his immense contributions to elevating the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Japan to a new comprehensive partnership during his tenure as the Prime Minister of Japan."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina added, 'The People of Bangladesh join me in standing by the side of the mourning people of Japan at this time of most unexpected misfortune.

"We offer our prayers for the courage and fortitude of the bereaved friendly people of Japan and family members of the late Abe."

