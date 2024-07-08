Abed Ali alias Jibon: A regular chauffeur or a millionaire?

Syed Abed Ali alias Jibon. Photo: Facebook page under his name
Syed Abed Ali alias Jibon. Photo: Facebook page under his name

A recent investigation by a private media outlet uncovered a scandal involving leaked question papers for 30 recruitment exams, including the BCS.

The report revealed that a syndicate of six officials and employees of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) had been involved in leaking exam questions for a long time.

One of the accused is Syed Abed Ali alias Jibon, who is the PSC chairman's former chauffeur. 

Despite being a chauffeur, Abed Ali, a resident of Dasar Upazila in Madaripur district, has amassed a fortune worth millions, according to a report by Channel 24.

Wishing anonymity, a CID official told The Business Standard that a CID team is investigating the question leak allegations. Those allegedly involved, including Jibon, are being monitored.

Following the revelation of his involvement in the exam leak, social media users highlighted his vast wealth, alleging he owns two multi-storeyed buildings in Dhaka and a luxurious house in Madaripur.

Although these claims could not be verified, Abed Ali himself posted about his hotel on a Facebook page under his name.

He can be seen hosting gatherings and events on his Facebook page as well.

In a post dated 18 May, he wrote, "Today I laid the foundation stone of our new hotel. Hotel Sun Marina, Kuakata."

Abed Ali's son, Syed Sohanur Rahman Siam, has also become a topic of discussion on social media.

Vice President of Dasar Upazila Chhatra League Siam apparently posted on social media videos of him helping people. 

He reportedly drives expensive cars and studied abroad. 

The son of the BPSC chairman's ex-chauffeur allegedly posted photos of two cars, one valued at approximately Tk70 lakh and one Tk40 lakh. 

However, it is unclear if the cars belong to him.

Siam posted a picture of his father, Abed Ali, on Facebook, captioning: "Dad went to Kuakata for a business trip, and a local brother took this photo and sent it to my inbox. My dad never neglects his prayers, finding a pure place to pray wherever he is. Such devotion to the Creator is remarkable. May Allah accept my father's prayers."

Social media users are now questioning how a chauffeur could accumulate such wealth.

