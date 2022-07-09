Abe to be remembered with great respect, admiration: BGMEA

Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave to staff members as they applaud to bid him goodbye at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has said assassination of Shinzo Abe is a tragedy not only for Japan but also for Bangladesh and the whole world as well.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden death of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe," said BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in a message on Saturday.

Shinzo Abe, a great statesman, had immense contributions to strengthening relation between Bangladesh and Japan and taking it to a new height.

"He will be remembered with great respect and admiration for the role he had played and the contribution he had made," said the BGMEA president.

He said with Abe's death they have lost a true friend and great ally to Bangladesh.

On behalf of the BGMEA and the RMG industry of Bangladesh, the BGMEA chief expressed their deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family and people of Japan.

Japan has been a long-standing friend of Bangladesh in its journey towards development and the time-tested friendship has grown stronger and warmer over the years, he said.

The BGMEA president said 2022 is a milestone year for the partnership as Japan and Bangladesh are celebrating 50 years of establishing diplomatic relations.

As a major development partner for Bangladesh, he said Japan is extending support to the efforts of Bangladesh for its economic and social development.

The Matarbari deep-sea port and power plant, the metro rail in Dhaka city and the building of the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport are some of the game-changing projects of Bangladesh that are supported by Japan and bear testimony to a trusted partnership.