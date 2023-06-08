Abducted Bangladeshi peacekeeper rescued in South Sudan

A Bangladeshi peacekeeper, who was abducted by a group in South Sudan on Tuesday, has been rescued.

Md Ashekur Rahman, a sub inspector of Bangladesh police, has been serving as Individual Police Officer (IPO) in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), said a police media release signed by Md Manjur Rahman, additional inspector general (Media and PRO) of police headquarters.

A local group abducted Ashekur while he was patrolling with a police component around 6pm (local time), it reads.

Later, he was rescued and is now well and safe along with other Bangladeshi peacekeepers, the release added.