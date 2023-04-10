Abandoned gold worth Tk1cr recovered in Dhaka Airport

The Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBN) has recovered ten gold bars worth around Tk1 crore abandoned at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

"Two suspicious objects wrapped in black scotch tape were found inside a dustbin near the number-5 baggage belt area of the airport," APBN Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ziaul Haque told The Business Standard on Monday (10 April).

A total of 10 gold bars [each weighing 116 grams] were found hidden inside the wrapped objects, he added.

Legal action has been taken over the incident and the gold bars have been deposited in the customs warehouse, the police official said.