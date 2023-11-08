Abandoned baby elephant makes progress in recovery at Ctg's Bangabandhu Safari Park

The elephant calf was rescued and taken to the Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Chakaria of Cox's Bazar on 20 October. Photo: TBS

The baby elephant which was rescued and taken to the Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Chakaria of Cox's Bazar last month, is now doing well and is in a stable condition.

The nearly two-month old calf was weakened by severe malnutrition but has started to drink milk and now it plays and runs around, Dr Jukarnain, veterinary surgeon of the Safari Park Hospital, said on Wednesday (8 November).

The poor animal was somehow separated from his family at the Pirang forest in Chattogram's Bansakhali and had been wandering astray. The calf was abandoned and repeated attempts to reunite it with its clan failed.

Thankfully, it was rescued and taken to the Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Chakaria of Cox's Bazar on 20 October.

Dr Zukarnain told The Business Standard that when the calf was brought there, its physical condition was very fragile due to the lack of mother's milk for a long time. Besides, it had severe wounds on its body.

"After three weeks of treatment and care, its physical condition has improved remarkably," he said.

Asked whether they would release the calf in nature, he said, "At this tender age it would be very difficult for it to adjust to the wildlife environment. There is a big difference between living in mother's care and in the wild forest."