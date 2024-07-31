AB Party member secretary Manju placed on 5-day remand

Mojibur Rahman Manju was picked up allegedly by law enforcers in plainclothes on Monday (29 July). Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has placed Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) Member Secretary Mojibur Rahman Manju on a five-day remand in a case filed over violence centring quota movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order after police produced Manju in the court with a seven-day remand plea today (31 July).

The court rejected the bail petition filed by Manju's lawyer.

AB Party leaders alleged that law enforcement officials in plain clothes took him in their custody from the house of his relative in Mirpur DOHS area at around 12:30am on Monday.

Later, he was shown arrested in a case filed Dhanmondi Police Station.

