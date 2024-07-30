AB party claims their Secretary Mojibur picked up by law enforcement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 02:02 pm

The protest rally was organised against the Election Commission’s declaration of the election schedule on Wednesday night, which plans to hold one party parliamentary election on 7 January 2024. Photo: AB Party
The protest rally was organised against the Election Commission’s declaration of the election schedule on Wednesday night, which plans to hold one party parliamentary election on 7 January 2024. Photo: AB Party

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) Member Secretary Mojibur Rahman Manju was allegedly picked up by law and order forces in the early hours of today.

Law enforcement officials in plain clothes took him in their custody from his house in Mirpur DOHS area at around 12:30am yesterday, said AB Party Publicity Secretary Anwar Sadat Tutul while adding that AB Party strongly condemned and protested this incident.

In a statement AB party leaders said, Mojibur Rahman Manju had been ill for several days. He was injured during police firing amid quota reform protests. Despite his physical condition, he was picked up by the members of the law and order forces in plain clothes.

The party immediately demanded the unconditional release of Mojibur Rahman.

Before this, the detective police raided Monjur's residence several times, the group alleged.

