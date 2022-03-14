A2I launches 'Sathi' network for financial inclusion of women

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 09:22 pm

A2I launches &#039;Sathi&#039; network for financial inclusion of women

A2I, a special programme of the government's Digital Bangladesh agenda, has launched a network called 'Sathi' to expedite the financial inclusion activities of the Government of Bangladesh and increase women's participation in financial inclusion.

Abul Kalam Azad, former Chief Coordinator of SDG Affairs of the Prime Minister's Office and special envoy of the CVF Presidency inaugurated the network at the Women Entrepreneurs Conference held at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theater in the capital Monday.

In collaboration with Bangladesh Bank, Financial Institutions Division and various commercial banks, A2I has started the journey of this network with 100 women entrepreneurs of Digital Center at the initial stage.

Under this network, one by one women entrepreneurs will be created in all the unions of the country.

Agent banking and mobile banking activities are already being implemented through digital centers with the aim of extending financial inclusion programmes to remote areas of the country and ensuring financial services for marginalized people.

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, was present as the guest of honor and Arfan Ali, president and managing director of Bank Asia Limited, and Snigdha Ali, program officer of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, were present as special guests.

The event was presided over by A2I's Project Director (Joint Secretary) Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir.
 

'Sathi' network / a2i

